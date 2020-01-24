PlatinumBAR (XPTX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.00

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded up 126.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded up 77.6% against the US dollar. PlatinumBAR has a market capitalization of $13,344.00 and $5.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PlatinumBAR alerts:

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About PlatinumBAR

XPTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx.

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlatinumBAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatinumBAR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.