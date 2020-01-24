PlayChip Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One PlayChip token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN. PlayChip has a market cap of $7.12 million and approximately $20.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PlayChip has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

PlayChip Profile

PlayChip (CRYPTO:PLA) is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com. PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlayChip

