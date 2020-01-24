PlayGame Price Up 16.7% Over Last Week (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. PlayGame has a market cap of $276,830.00 and approximately $5,125.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.24 or 0.03094254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00200549 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029602 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00123639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 956,153,478 tokens. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg.

PlayGame Token Trading

PlayGame can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

