Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) PT Raised to $83.00 at Sidoti

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) had its price target increased by analysts at Sidoti from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Sidoti’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PLXS. BidaskClub lowered Plexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Plexus from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

PLXS stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.26. The stock had a trading volume of 33,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,987. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.52. Plexus has a 52-week low of $49.35 and a 52-week high of $86.53.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.38 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plexus will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 27,750 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $2,038,792.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 211,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,557,492.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 4,250 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $310,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,073.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,293 shares of company stock valued at $14,551,812 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Plexus by 1,548.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plexus by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

