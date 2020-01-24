Pluton 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,909.00 (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Pluton token can currently be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00018667 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Liqui. During the last week, Pluton has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. Pluton has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $2,909.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.78 or 0.03084258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00201237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029622 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00123915 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Pluton

Pluton was first traded on June 21st, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000 tokens. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it.

Pluton Token Trading

Pluton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

