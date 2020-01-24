POA Network (POA) Trading Up 4.1% Over Last Week

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One POA Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bancor Network, Bibox and Ethfinex. In the last week, POA Network has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. POA Network has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

POA Network Coin Profile

POA Network (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network. POA Network’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling POA Network

POA Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bibox, IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

