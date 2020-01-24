Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,876 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.15% of Polaris Industries worth $9,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 17.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 262.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 76,068 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 22.7% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 318,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,042,000 after acquiring an additional 58,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 16.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after acquiring an additional 19,414 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PII. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

In other Polaris Industries news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $743,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,776.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Polaris Industries stock opened at $92.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.30.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

