Polymath (POLY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.31 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Polymath token can currently be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Koinex. Polymath has a market capitalization of $10.31 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00638725 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010964 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007948 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00031970 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000556 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 472,408,920 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Kucoin, Ethfinex, LATOKEN, Kyber Network, UEX, Bittrex, DDEX, Binance, Upbit, Koinex, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

