PolySwarm Reaches Market Cap of $2.61 Million (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One PolySwarm token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, TOPBTC and DDEX. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $20,736.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.58 or 0.03104006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00201980 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029515 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00123918 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/@PolySwarm. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, DDEX and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

