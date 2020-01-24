POPCHAIN 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6,613.00 (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. One POPCHAIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, LBank, Bilaxy and Bit-Z. POPCHAIN has a market capitalization of $953,739.00 and approximately $6,613.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded down 40.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get POPCHAIN alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011841 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000066 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

POPCHAIN Token Profile

POPCHAIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global. The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain. The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org.

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, GDAC, Bit-Z, LBank and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for POPCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POPCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.