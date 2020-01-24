PopularCoin Trading 36.3% Lower This Week (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 53.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. PopularCoin has a total market capitalization of $72,819.00 and $25.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded down 36.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00641037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010973 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00052822 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000977 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00073843 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008006 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

POP is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,991,509,881 coins. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

