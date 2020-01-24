Post (NYSE:POST) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Post (NYSE:POST) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on POST. Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Post in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.36.

NYSE:POST traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.35. 3,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,560. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.29. Post has a 1 year low of $91.14 and a 1 year high of $113.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Post had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Post will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $1,649,760.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,683 shares in the company, valued at $34,430,483.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 14,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,511,666.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,674,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Post by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Post by 1.2% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in shares of Post by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Post by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Post by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

