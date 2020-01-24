Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PSTL shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:PSTL opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average of $15.79. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $18.20.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. Equities research analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,271,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,328,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,181,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $612,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

