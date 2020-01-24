PotCoin (POT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,891.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Tux Exchange, Bleutrade and Bittrex. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $2,891.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,222,097 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, CoinExchange, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

