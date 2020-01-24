Power Ledger (POWR) Trading Up 3.2% This Week

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Power Ledger has a total market cap of $18.56 million and approximately $734,155.00 worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Power Ledger has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Power Ledger token can now be bought for $0.0434 or 0.00000510 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, Bancor Network and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Power Ledger

Power Ledger launched on July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,014,510 tokens. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger. Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger. The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io.

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

Power Ledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, ABCC, TDAX, Kyber Network, Huobi, Gate.io, BX Thailand, Kucoin, Bithumb, Bittrex, Bitbns, Binance, DigiFinex, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, Upbit, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

