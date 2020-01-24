PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,738 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $11,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,212,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 92,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PPG Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.28.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $126.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $134.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.03.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.21%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,958,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,484,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

