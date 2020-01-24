Premier Asset Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Premier Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,934 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.70. 5,637,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,815,827. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.26 and a 200 day moving average of $85.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $228.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.22%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

