Premier Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,000. Home Depot makes up about 1.4% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,649,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,109. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.12. The company has a market capitalization of $254.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $175.30 and a fifty-two week high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

