Premier Asset Management LLC Sells 11,295 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Premier Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,407 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 11,295 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for 2.6% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,137 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth $221,601,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,406,056,000 after buying an additional 264,410 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Boeing by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,195,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $454,821,000 after buying an additional 195,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 535,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $195,032,000 after acquiring an additional 134,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

NYSE BA traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $316.40. 7,605,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,795,887. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $302.72 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $333.00 target price (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Vertical Group lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.53.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.