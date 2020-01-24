Premier Asset Management LLC Sells 21,390 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Premier Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,419 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 21,390 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 3.5% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Summit Redstone started coverage on Facebook in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.75.

FB stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $218.56. 5,014,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,158,482. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.52 and a 12 month high of $222.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 789,360 shares of company stock valued at $151,245,323 in the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

