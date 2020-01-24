Premier Asset Management LLC Sells 2,281 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Premier Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.5% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,515.71.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 330,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $20,257,057.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total value of $915,626.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,674,700 shares of company stock worth $336,637,779 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $12.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,474.50. 78,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,136. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,503.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,384.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,263.00. The firm has a market cap of $1,024.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $13.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

