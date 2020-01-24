PressOne (PRS) Market Cap Tops $8.27 Million

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, PressOne has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One PressOne token can now be bought for $0.0291 or 0.00000341 BTC on major exchanges. PressOne has a total market cap of $8.27 million and approximately $69,405.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $270.94 or 0.03183860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011767 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00202714 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029596 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00124519 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PressOne Token Profile

PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. The official website for PressOne is press.one/en.

PressOne Token Trading

PressOne can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

