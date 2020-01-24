Prime-XI Trading 165% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PXI)

Prime-XI (CURRENCY:PXI) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Prime-XI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, Prime-XI has traded up 165% against the dollar. Prime-XI has a total market cap of $5,518.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Prime-XI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010912 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Prime-XI

Prime-XI (PXI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2014. Prime-XI’s total supply is 21,931,815 coins. Prime-XI’s official website is primexi.com. Prime-XI’s official Twitter account is @OfficialPXI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prime-XI

Prime-XI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prime-XI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prime-XI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prime-XI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

