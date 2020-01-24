Primecoin Trading Down 2.9% Over Last Week (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000539 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, CoinEgg, BX Thailand and Cryptopia. Primecoin has a market cap of $1.37 million and $8,190.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Primecoin has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 30,457,197 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Poloniex, BX Thailand, Bittylicious, Cryptopia, CoinEgg and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

