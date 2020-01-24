PRIZM (PZM) Price Down 5.3% This Week

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00002679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PRIZM has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. PRIZM has a total market cap of $112.53 million and approximately $541,722.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,445.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $319.38 or 0.03778175 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003491 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00725660 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006062 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009456 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000462 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 548,768,224 coins and its circulating supply is 496,892,516 coins. PRIZM’s official website is en.prizm.club. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

