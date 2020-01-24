Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,208 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.3% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,539,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 51,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $6,200,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,521 shares in the company, valued at $34,415,379.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 936,280 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $115,977,003.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock worth $154,656,137 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $126.24. 103,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,917,781. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $92.97 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

