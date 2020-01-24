Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stake Trimmed by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,832 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 3.8% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $78,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.24. The stock had a trading volume of 103,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,917,781. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.00. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $92.97 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $3,262,668.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,674.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $6,200,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,415,379.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock worth $154,656,137. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.