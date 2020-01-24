Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PG. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.31.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $124.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $92.97 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $6,200,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,415,379.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock valued at $154,656,137 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe FS grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe FS now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

