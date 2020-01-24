Professional Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 2,689 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,856 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 4.0% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $22,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 20.8% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners grew its stake in Facebook by 12.9% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.02. 1,662,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,158,482. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.52 and a 12 month high of $222.38.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Nomura upped their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.75.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.88, for a total value of $23,597,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 789,360 shares of company stock valued at $151,245,323. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

