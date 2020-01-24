Professional Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.9% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after acquiring an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 24.5% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after buying an additional 224,907 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Alphabet by 33.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 452,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,172,000 after buying an additional 113,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $114,576,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,515.71.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total transaction of $915,626.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,674,700 shares of company stock valued at $336,637,779. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,486.83. 249,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,136. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,503.21. The stock has a market cap of $1,024.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,384.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1,263.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

