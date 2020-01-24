Profile Utility Token Trading 20.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Profile Utility Token has a total market cap of $67,705.00 and $4,744.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Bit-Z, Allcoin and LBank.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00052800 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00073969 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,387.59 or 1.00084881 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00033910 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001660 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token (PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org.

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Coinnest, Allcoin, Bit-Z and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

