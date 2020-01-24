Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 562.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James lowered Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $76.33 on Friday. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $64.14 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.16.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,627,981.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,090,412.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,237. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

