Project Pai Price Reaches $0.0146 on Exchanges (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, Project Pai has traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $21.18 million and $1.83 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, BitForex, OOOBTC and HBUS.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00037216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.81 or 0.05507631 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026689 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00127578 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020195 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00033936 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,648,486,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,450,537,862 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, LBank, HBUS, BitForex, Bitfinex and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

