Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 44,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Prologis from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.39.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.00. 201,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,671. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.98. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $96.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.08%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.05%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

