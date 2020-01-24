Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.52.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PUMP shares. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Propetro from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Propetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Propetro from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Propetro has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $541.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.39 million. Propetro had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 21.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Propetro will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

