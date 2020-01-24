Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PTGX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

In related news, EVP Suneel Gupta acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $153,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 389,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,797.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bryan Giraudo acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 39,175 shares of company stock worth $205,493. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 271.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,321,000 after purchasing an additional 743,632 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 340,892 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 397,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 139,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 107,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $7.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $207.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.40. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

