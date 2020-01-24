Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 8.63%.

Shares of Provident Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.31. 125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $239.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.86. Provident Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.08.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PVBC. Compass Point began coverage on Provident Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Provident Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

