Provident Financial Services (PFS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $91.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Provident Financial Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $24.19 on Friday. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average is $24.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.56.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Provident Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

