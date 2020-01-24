Provoco Token Price Tops $0.0000 (VOCO)

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Provoco Token token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Provoco Token has a market cap of $117,456.00 and approximately $2,761.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Provoco Token has traded up 183.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Provoco Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.05 or 0.03183594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00201979 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029551 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00124565 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Provoco Token Token Profile

Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 tokens. The official website for Provoco Token is provoco.me. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome.

Buying and Selling Provoco Token

Provoco Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Provoco Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Provoco Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Provoco Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Provoco Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.