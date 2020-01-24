Proxeus Market Cap Hits $831,114.00 (XES)

Proxeus (CURRENCY:XES) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Proxeus has a market cap of $831,114.00 and $172.00 worth of Proxeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proxeus token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Liquid. Over the last seven days, Proxeus has traded down 27.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $270.94 or 0.03183860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011767 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00202714 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029596 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00124519 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Proxeus Profile

Proxeus’ genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Proxeus’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,242,350 tokens. The official message board for Proxeus is medium.com/@proxeusapp_4423. Proxeus’ official Twitter account is @proxeusapp. The Reddit community for Proxeus is /r/proxeus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proxeus’ official website is proxeus.com.

Buying and Selling Proxeus

Proxeus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proxeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proxeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

