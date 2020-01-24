Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) will report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pulmatrix’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmatrix will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pulmatrix.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter.

PULM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Sunday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ PULM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $3.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pulmatrix stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.45% of Pulmatrix worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

