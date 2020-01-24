Puretech Health Llc Sells 2,100,000 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 2,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total transaction of $200,907,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,295,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,610,630.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ KRTX traded down $15.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.75. 2,606,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,531. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.66 and its 200-day moving average is $38.37. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $152.00.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

KRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $106.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $38.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Karuna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $816,000. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

