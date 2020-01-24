Pwmco LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pwmco LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,975 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pwmco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Pwmco LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Halsey Associates Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 73.8% in the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 18,822 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 999.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 74,955 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 390.0% in the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 50,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 20.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.3% in the third quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. ValuEngine raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $40.11. 4,404,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,908,546. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

