PWR Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $18.00 (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. PWR Coin has a total market capitalization of $116,858.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PWR Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.30 or 0.01181005 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00053026 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00031662 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00207713 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00074156 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001924 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR Coin (PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

PWR Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

