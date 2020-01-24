Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Issued By Oppenheimer

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Texas Instruments in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TXN. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday. Charter Equity downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $134.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.12 and its 200 day moving average is $124.31. The company has a market cap of $124.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 9,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

