Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Wintrust Financial Corp Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.42. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.82 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.90.

Shares of WTFC opened at $64.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.73. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 12.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 89.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,277,000 after acquiring an additional 439,875 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 386,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,833 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 17.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 13,340 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 136.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,320.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

