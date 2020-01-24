Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.28. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TCBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $53.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $50.77 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day moving average is $56.73.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.13). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $266.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $110,793.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,598,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,182,000 after acquiring an additional 20,884 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 503,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,594,000 after purchasing an additional 92,272 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 437,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 146,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 373,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,166,000 after purchasing an additional 22,781 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

