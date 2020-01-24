Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Issued By Wedbush

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Wedbush reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Umpqua in a research note issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Umpqua from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $18.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average is $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $310.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.50%.

In other news, Director Susan F. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,350.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Umpqua by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 54,988 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Umpqua by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 747,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after buying an additional 164,832 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

