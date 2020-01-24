Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Boosted by KeyCorp

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Texas Instruments in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Charter Equity downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $134.25 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The company has a market cap of $124.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,245,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 457.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 948,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,608,000 after buying an additional 778,539 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,456,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,230,000 after buying an additional 666,577 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,386,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,626,000 after buying an additional 419,738 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17,054.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 370,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,845,000 after buying an additional 368,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

