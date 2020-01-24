Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Enerplus Corp Lifted by Analyst (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Enerplus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.50 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Friday, January 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.64.

TSE ERF traded down C$0.17 on Friday, hitting C$7.13. The stock had a trading volume of 249,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,727. Enerplus has a one year low of C$7.11 and a one year high of C$13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.82.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$339.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$331.89 million.

The company also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.85%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

